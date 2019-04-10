Windle H. Portier

Mr. Windle H. Portier, 85, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Life Care Center of Hilliard, Fla.

He was born in Ocilla, Ga. to the late Zobie “Jack” Mitchell Portier and Mary Hannah Skipper. He grew up in Tifton, Ga. and after high school enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany for four years. After being honorably discharged, Mr. Portier lived in Fernandina Beach, where he was employed at Container Corporation of America for many years, eventually retiring in 1992. Because of his strong work ethic, he immediately went to work for Myers Tractor Service for the next 27 years.

He was a proud member of the Fernandina Beach Shrine Club and Masonic Lodge No. 47 for 55 years. Mr. Portier was an avid collector of antique cars. He donated his Ford Model A to the Shriner’s Rough Riders, and it is still a favorite in all the parades. He was always found tinkering in his barn on various projects. His Ford Model T was his pride and joy, and he often entered it in car shows taking home first prize. He enjoyed travelling in his RV, and he could fix anything. His family remembers him as the truest man they had ever met who would help anyone anytime he could.

He leaves behind his wife, Margaret Ann Portier of Fernandina Beach; his children, Anita (Garry) White of Lacombe, La., Ricky Portier of Fernandina Beach, and Beth Belcher of Fernandina Beach; grandchildren, Jenna Scott, Angel Portier, Quest Belcher, Addie Ward, and Rowdy Portier; great-grandchildren, Katrina Lord and Alexis Buchanan; two great-great-grandchildren; and his former wife, Evelyn Portier.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Five Points Baptist Church with Pastor Frank Camarotti officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. He will be laid to rest in Bosque Bello Cemetery with Military Honors and Masonic Rites.

Those desiring may make donations in Mr. Portier’s name to Fernandina Beach Shrine Club, P.O. Box 942, Fernandina Beach, FL 32035, or Five Points Baptist Church, 736 Bonnieview Road, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.

