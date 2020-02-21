Body

Vivian Gayle Williams Hardy (Chocolate) was born Thursday, November 28, 1930 in Duval County Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. to Rosa Carr Williams and Joseph A. Williams, who proceeded her in death. She was the last of four children.

After her mother passed in 1944, her brother, Charlie, took on the sole responsibility of caring for Vivian until he went away to attend Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn.

Vivian was a member of Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, pastored by the late Rev. Dallas J. Graham, where she was a talented speaker.

Vivian graduated from Isaiah Blocker Junior Stanton High School, Class of 1949, with honors. She was accepted to and attended Clark College in Atlanta, Ga.

In 1950, Vivian relocated to Fernandina Beach to live with her Aunt Mrs. Rosa Pratt and Uncle Steve Pratt. She worked in their family business – The Pratts Place. While working there, she met and married Robert (Buddy) Hardy Sr. (deceased). Vivian worked for the Nassau County School District at Peck School as a teacher’s aide for two years. She was later employed by Humphreys Memorial Hospital as their first black ward clerk and worked there for more than 30 years before retiring March 8, 1993.

Vivian also volunteered at the Peck Center, The Friendly Lady Social Club, and First Missionary Baptist Church, where she received awards and recognition for her service.

In 1954, Sister Hardy joined First Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. F. Neil. She continued to serve at First Missionary Baptist Church throughout the years while under the leadership of Rev. R. Hezekiah, Rev. R. Flagler, Rev. R. Willis, Rev A. McRae, and most recently Rev. D. Bolden. She taught the beginners class for 10 years and was vice president of the Mission Department and a faithful servant of the Union Saint James Association, where she enjoyed traveling to many churches and picnics of the Union.

At the age of 85, after many years of faithful service, under numerous pastors, her current pastor, Dr. D. K. Bolden, designated Sis. Hardy as Mother of the church, which she considered to be a great honor and a special title.

Sister Hardy says that although her steps are short and her body is weak, she will always love and cherish her pastor, Dr. D. K. Bolden, and all of her church family, especially DJ’s singing, which touched her soul.

On February 14, 2020 the Lord called Vivian home for eternal peace and rest.

She is survived by her children, Rendell Charles Hardy (Cynthia), Rivious Hardy Sr., Robert Hardy, R. Valenda Drummer (Jackie), and Merritt Hardy, as well as a host of grands, great-grands, neices and nephews.

The funeral service for Vivian Williams Hardy will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the First Missionary Baptist Church, 20 S. Ninth St., Fernandina Beach. The visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Funerals by T.S. Warden. 410 Beech St., Fernandina Beach. Mother Hardy will be laid to rest with her great-aunt, Susie R. Jackson, in Oak Grove Cemetery at Chester, Fla.

Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute at www.tswarden.com.

Funerals by T. S. Warden