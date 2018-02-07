Vincent Fabian Pascale, 73, of Yulee, Fla., passed away Friday June 29, 2018 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau in Fernandina Beach, Fla. He died from a massive heart attack.

He was born July 15, 1944 in Manhattan, N.Y. to the late Fritz and Nerina Pascale of New York.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked 25 years for Pan American World Airways in New York and Kennedy Space Center. He then worked as an independent contractor for 20 years. He and his wife loved to travel and spend time with family and his four-legged kids, Buddy and Maggie.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Jennette Cheftez, and his sisters, Virginia Maglio and Madeline Pezzella.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Patricia of New York; his son, Victor of New York; his daughter-in-law, Donna of New York; grandsons, Anthony and Nicholas, both of New York; son-in-law, Adam Cheftez of New York; grandsons, Alexander and Blake, both of New York; stepdaughter and step-son-in-law, Lori and Mark Smith, and grandsons, Joshua and Jake Smith, all of Yulee; and his sister, Rose Terracciano of California.

Memorial Services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 2, 2018 at Green Pine Funeral Home in Yulee with Rev. Bob Gallman officiating.

These are the charities to which he would have wanted donations sent in lieu of flowers:

• Northeast Florida Advocates for Autism and Related Disabilities – 97361 Pirates Point Road Yulee, FL 32097; 904-624-6148.

• Folds of Honor – foldsofhonor.org/donate; 918-274-4700.

•American Heart Association –donatenow.heart.org.

