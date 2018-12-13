Tyler Charles Hargrove, 34, passed away suddenly December 2, 2018.

He was born July 17, 1984 in Wichita, Kan. To Gary and Sandy Hargrove. Tyler was a graduate of Fernandina Beach High School in North Florida. He was a commercial driver in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Austin, Texas.

Tyler is survived by his mother, Sandy Hargrove (Hildebrant); father, Gary Hargrove; brother, Travis Hargrove; and beloved son, Cooper Hargrove (Thornhill). He also leaves his maternal grandmother, Joy Crosby (Hildebrant) of Wichita, Kan., and his paternal grandparents, Sandy Kay Hargrove and Gary and Karen Hargrove. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Channing, close friends and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Your smile, sense of humor and quick wit will truly be missed. We love you forever.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Journey Church, located at 95707 Amelia Concourse in Fernandina Beach. Friends and family are welcome to join in celebrating his life after the service in the lobby of the church.