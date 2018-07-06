Trubee Laverne Evatt, 66, of Yulee, Fla., passed away Monday, June 4, 2018, at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville after a lengthy illness.

Born September 18, 1951, in Woodbine, Ga., she was one of 12 children born to the late Tom R. and Geneva Brown Byrd. After moving to the Yulee area when she was young, she lived there most of her life.

She married Fred C. Evatt Sr. 46 years ago. They made their home and raised their family in Yulee. She owned and operated Evatt’s White Glove Cleaning Service, and in her spare time she enjoyed fishing and cooking.

Over the years, no one was ever turned away from her home. Her door was open to extended family, neighbors, friends, and visiting missionaries. Trubee loved to cook for friends, neighbors, and family, especially baking fruit and nut cakes during the holidays. Her family described her as “The World’s Greatest Mom.” Her children and grandchildren always meant the world to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Trubee Evatt-Hendrix; and eight siblings.

She leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Fred C. Evatt Sr.; daughters, Renee Evatt of Yulee, Shawna (Leon) Purpall of Bryceville, Fla., Tonya (Wilson) Waters of Augusta, Ga., India (Eugene) Powell of St. Marys, Ga., and Alena Evatt of Yulee; sons, Lamar (Kelli) Walker of Yulee, Travis Walker of Yulee, and Fred (Amy) Evatt Jr. of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; a sister, Mary (Travis) Sowell of Missouri; a brother, Dewey Byrd of Yulee; 25 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018, in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2018 at Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors. She will be laid to rest in Hughes Cemetery in Yulee.

