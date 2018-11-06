Timothy Alan Moulton, 62, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Born in York, Maine, he was a son of Robert and Katherine Gerry Moulton. Educated in the schools of York, he met his wife, Gail Ann Carr, while in high school. He and Gail would date for two years and then marry. They were married for 43 years.

Tim worked at Kings Bay Trident Refit Facility, where he was a nuclear engineer. He loved to fish and spend time with his family. He especially enjoyed his three grandchildren, to whom he was known as “GrandPa Fish.”

He was predeceased by a brother, Gary Verne Moulton, in 2005.

He leaves behind his wife, Gail Ann Moulton of Fernandina Beach; his children, Ryan (Laurie) Moulton of Charleston, S.C. and Courtnay (Mark Douglas Greene) Moulton of Fernandina Beach; his parents, Robert and Katherine Moulton of York; his grandchildren, Katherine Grace Moulton, Finnley Walker Greene and Samantha Mason Moulton; his sisters, Wendy (William) Mracek of York and Roxine (Robert) Myshrall of North Berwick, Maine; his mother-in-law, Irene Young of Fernandina Beach; and his sister-in-law and “best friend,” Debbie (Thomas) Eldredge of York; as well as several nieces and nephews whom he adored and many co-workers whom were beloved friends.

Services for Mr. Moulton were held at 12 p.m. Monday, November 5, 2018 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors with Chaplain Jackie Hayes officiating. He was laid to rest at La Flora Mission.

