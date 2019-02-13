Thomas Earl Blackwelder, 73, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019.

He was born January 1, 1946 in Gainesville, Fla. to James Martin Blackwelder and Helen Irene Willis.

After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, in which he served as medical support personnel in Okinawa, Japan. Upon completion of his service commitment with the Army, Tom moved to Fernandina Beach, where he worked as a master carpenter.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Terry Bryan.

He is survived by his children, Traci Blackwelder, Stacy Wright (Damon), Joshua Blackwelder, and Travis Blackwelder. Tom has 14 grandchilden, Ashton, Alexis, Alyssa, Dante, Devin, Jade, Joshua, Sarah, Lydia, Bobby, Avery, Kiersten, Kammeryn, and Kayleigh. He has two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Brayden. Tom is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Blackwelder; his sister, Laura Thompson (Richard); and many other family members and dear friends.

Tom was an original founding member of the Eastern Surfing Association in Fernandina Beach. He also enjoyed fishing and was a diehard Florida Gator fan.

Thomas Earl Blackwelder will be laid to rest in Jacksonville National Cemetery and services will be announced at a later date.

Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors