Teresa Elizabeth Demps, 55, of Orange Park, Fla., left her earthly dwelling place and was united with her Heavenly Father on February 24, 2020.

Teresa was born June 10, 1964 at Nassau General Hospital in Fernandina Beach, Fla. to her parents, Ostean Demps and Mildred D. Staten.

She graduated high school in June of 1983 from Fernandina Beach High School. After graduating high school, she worked the family business at the Crab House and was blessed with her first angel, whom she named Lutece Shani in 1985. Later, she was blessed with her second angel, whom she named Shakinna Eboni in 1990. She began her career in retail, working at Goodwill, Publix, and Venus Swimwear. In 2010, she began her journey at Walmart. While working at Walmart, she was blessed with another angel, her first grandchild, who was named Aria “smuckums” Dill in 2011. In 2014, she was blessed with her second grandchild, who was named Celesse “honey bee” Dill. In 2017, Xander “xan xan” Vertus was born; then in 2018, Asher “toot toot” Dill was born. She was always passionate about serving others and giving people a smile through her works or through food!

Teresa is now celebrating in heaven with her sister, Renay Demps; stepfather, Willie Staten; brother-in-law, Anthony Brown; and brother-in-law, Alfred Middleton.

She now watches over all of her family, including her mother, Mildred D. Staten; father, Ostean Demps; daughters, Lutece Hooks (Obneil Vertus) and Shakinna Demps (Ricky Baublitz); granddaughters, Aria Dill and Celesse Dill; grandsons, Xander Vertus and Asher Dill; sisters, Glenda Brown, Starletha Williams (Jimmy Williams), and Tracey Middleton; brothers, Ostean Demps III and Ronald Demps; nieces, Tameka Demps-Frye, Rhea Demps, Karen Demps, Portia Dembele (Mohummad), Lakiera Brown, Krystal Brown, Keebra Middleton, Keisha Harris, and Tia Harris; nephews, Ostean Demps IV, Anthony Brown, Troy Harris, and Rodrick Dinkins; and countless extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Teresa’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Faith United Miracle Temple, located at 1860 W. Fifth St. in Jacksonville, with Elder Pamela F. Hooks officiating. The family requests for all who attend to wear purple, teal, or cream in honor of Teresa’s favorite colors.

“The Bible says that, when we are born to this earth, it is then that we should weep, but once we return to the father, we shall REJOICE!” – Mom Mildred

