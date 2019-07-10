Sherry Jane Crawford Owens, 62, of Yulee, Fla., passed away July 2, 2019 at Morris Center for Caring in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born March 16, 1957 in Lake City, Fla. to the late Clarence Crawford Sr. and Shirley Dugger Crawford. Sherry was raised in Baker County but has resided in Yulee for the past 25 years. She was a homemaker who loved being outdoors, going to the beach, fishing on the river, and deer hunting. Sherry was full of life, was always having fun, and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Bob Owens; and brothers, Terry Lane Crawford and Davey Crawford.

Sherry is survived by her longtime companion, Michael Adam of Yulee; brothers, Leamon (Olivia) Crawford of Taylor, Fla. and Joey (Debbie) Crawford of Sanderson, Fla.; a sister, Sue (Ricky) Burnsed of Baxter, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Lisa Crawford of Yulee; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Sherry’s life was held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at North Prong Cemetery. The family received friends 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Ferreira Funeral Services Chapel in Macclenny, Fla.

Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family’s guestbook.

V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services