Scott Joseph Adams, 56, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away June 30, 2019.

Scott was born July 15, 1962 in Kew, an inner suburb of Melbourne, Australia, to Sydney Adams and Grace (Karr) Adams. He was very passionate about classic rock music, classic cars, Corvettes, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and antiques. He loved working with his hands. He was real, upfront, and honest. He was always there if you needed him and will forever be in our hearts and truly missed.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Sydney and Grace Adams; his brother, Kurt Adams; mother-in-law, Pamela Heston; and of course his beloved fur babies, Conan, Thor, Bow, Oliver and Princess.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Howe) Peak-Adams of Fernandina Beach; stepson, William Steven Peak of Callahan, Fla.; sister-in-law, Yvette (Larry) Wheeler of Savannah, Ga.; niece, Hollie Adams of Edmond, Okla.; and brothers, Jerry Adams of Donna, Texas and Kevin Adams of Denver, Colo., as well as extended family and loved ones nationwide.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the American Heart Association.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service