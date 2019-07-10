Sandra Lee Feldman, 69, of Yulee, Fla., passed away March 2, 2019 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla. after a battle with metastatic melanoma.

Born in Dumont, N.J., she graduated from Altus High School and Aladdin Beauty College and worked as a cosmetologist, tattoo artist, and aesthetician. She also earned numerous certificates in her field. She loved working in the beauty field and later went on to enjoy sales. She was a Christian and mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She called Nassau County home for a total of approximately 30 years.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Prescott (Angel); a grandchild, Kenlynn Prescott; brothers, John Hans Jr. (Peggy) and Richard Hans (Donna); and sisters, Jane Hans and Susan King (Clyde).

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Fernandina Beach.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in her name to Community Hospice.

Eternity Funeral Homes & Cremations – Nassau