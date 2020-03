Body

Ronald Joe Struble, 68, of Yulee, Fla., died after a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Dixie Struble, and a sister, Peggy Atoll.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; sons, Zachary and Carlin; and grandsons, James (Cassie) and Andrew Struble.

A memorial of his life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Springhill Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charities.