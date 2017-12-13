Roger Crawford Howle died Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

He was born in Camden, S.C. the son of the late Joseph Wiley Howle Sr. and Joyce Gaston Shumway. Roger was a brick mason and an artisan and was known for historic restorations. He loved the outdoors and was a sweet, gentle and fun-loving person. Roger was well loved and will be sorely missed.

Roger was predeceased by his parents.

Roger is survived by his sons, Aaron Howle (Ashley) of Livingston, La., Joseph Howle (MaKiaya) of Camden and Tyler Howle of Camden; grandchildren, Alex, Allie and Colton; first wife, Deborah Chustz; Terri Hollowell, companion and mother of two children; brothers, Joseph Wiley “Butch” Howle, Jr., David Scott “Scotty” Howle and Michael Earl “Mike” Howle; sisters, Renee Christophersen, Karen Odom, Joy Gensler and Glenn Layton; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate his life was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Rev. Mike Vinson officiated. The family received friends at the funeral home at 2 p.m.

