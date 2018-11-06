Robyn Elizabeth Weintraub, of Glenwood Springs, Colo. and formerly of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away November 1, 2018 after a long illness.

She was the daughter of local resident Robert Weintraub and attended the Amelia Plantation Chapel during her years on Amelia Island. Born Nov. 9, 1961 in Yonkers N.Y., Ms. Weintraub was a graduate of Berner High School of Massapequa Park, N.Y. and was a resident for many years of Reno, Nev., where she was a restaurant chef.

In addition to her father, she is survived by two sisters, Barbara Martindale of Summerfield, Fla., and Deborah Weintraub of Palm Harbor, Fla.