Robert V. Zeluff

Mr. Robert V. “Butch” Zeluff, 64, of Yulee, Fla., passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018 at the Custead Care Center in Orange Park, Fla.

Born in Staten Island, N.Y., Robert made his home in Yulee for more than 34 years. For most of his working life he was an ironworker and traveled all over the United States “hanging steel.” Across the years he formed special friendships with many of the ironworkers who are members of the Navajo Nation. Those friendships led to his endearing nicknames of “Dad” and “Pale Face.”

Those who knew him found him to be hardworking and very determined. He often asked, “Why can’t we do it?” and would then work out a way to accomplish the task before him.

Butch was a wonderful husband to his wife, Debra, and dedicated father to his daughters, Tashell and Alicia. In addition to hard work that typified much of his life, Butch was just as much fun away from work. Among his nieces, nephews and neighbors, he became known as the “Potato Gun Man.” His potato guns were “awesome” and he relished using them. Sometimes, he had to be stopped from using all the potatoes they had at home.

He leaves behind his wife, Debra Lee Zeluff of Yulee; his daughters, Tashelle Weaver and her husband, Christopher, of Orange Park, and Alicia Zeluff and her wife, Stephanie, of Washington, D.C., as well as numerous extended family members.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 1, 2018 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors with Pastor Frank Camarotti of Five Points Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive friends for the hour prior to the service.

Those desiring may make contributions to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.

