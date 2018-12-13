Robert Jordan Lytle died unexpectedly Sunday, December 9, 2018 in his adopted city of Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born December 12, 1953 in Uvalde, Texas to the late William Edward Lytle and Dottie Jean Jordan.

Rob attended Spring Branch High School in Houston, Texas, and after high school, Rob served four years in the Navy, using skills gained there in aerial survey with Western Geophysical of Houston.

He later moved to Florida to realize his childhood dream of becoming a professional pilot. At the end of his flying career, he formed Lytle Floorworks, Inc., a construction firm that came to be recognized for beautiful craftsmanship and quality. At the time of his death, Rob was involved in the restoration of a 19th-century schoolhouse, a project he loved. Rob loved the conservation and restoration of old buildings. His projects showed an uncommon artistic sensibility and sensitivity to history.

Rob was passionate about his family, his profession, music, good books, airplanes and animals. He was a joyful extrovert who enjoyed good company and telling good jokes. He loved passionately and lived large, fully enjoying all life had to offer. He will be missed.

He leaves behind his sister and only surviving relative, Karen Melody Lytle of West Lake Hills, Texas, and the love of his life, Susan Brown.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Nassau Humane Society or an animal charity of your choice.

