Richard A. Fleischer, 77, of Amelia Island, Fla. and Hasbrouck Heights, N.J. and formerly of Carlstadt, N.J., passed away Monday, July 1, 2019.

Born in Passaic, N.J. to the late Ernest K. and Margaret A. Fleischer, he was an Army veteran. Richard was the founder and owner of the Twenty-Four Hour Laundry Zone Stores of Nassau County and Modern Wireless of Palm Coast. Richard was also the founder and owner of numerous businesses in both Florida and New Jersey.

Beloved husband of Beverly S. (née Trammell) Fleischer. Devoted father of Douglas Fleischer and his wife, Kristina, and the late Jonathan Fleischer. Dear brother of Linda Holden and her husband, Walter. Love grandfather of Kurt, Elijah, and Lucille.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hasbrouck Heights. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, N.J. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights.

