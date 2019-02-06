Rhonda Lynn Denmark, 54, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 2, 2019 from Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla. after a lengthy illness.

Born in Jacksonville, she was the daughter of Ernest and Janice Barnhill Denmark. She and her family moved to Callahan while she was young and she grew up there.

She was a member of the Class of 1982 from West Nassau County High School, where she was a standout in softball. She played second base, and during her time on the team, the Warriors went to the state playoffs. She went on to play softball at Florida State College at Jacksonville as she worked on her associate’s degree. After college, she continued playing co-ed softball for many years.

She began a 32-year career working for the U.S. Post Office at the Kings Road Branch in Jacksonville, Fla. Rhonda eventually moved to the Callahan Post Office, where she spent 12 years before transferring to the Sadler Road Post Office in Fernandina Beach. She worked there for several years before her retirement.

In addition to her career and softball, Rhonda loved anything to do with the beach and the water. Whether it was in her boat, tubing, or just spending the day at the beach, she loved being on or near the water. It was her love of the beach and the ocean that brought her to Fernandina Beach.

In addition to the enjoyment she had on the water, she always enjoyed having a good time with family and friends. She loved nothing more than an evening together with family and friends singing Karaoke at home. She also loved playing ping-pong and enjoyed her camera and the simple pleasure of taking pictures of the world around her. Rhonda’s ability to capture the perfect pictures was uncanny.

She will be remembered for her easy-going and laid-back style as well as her loving and compassionate personality. Even at work, people commented on how infectious her smile was. She was strong and courageous and never wanted to burden anyone, even through her illness.

Her loving personality was most evident with her daughter, Courtney, and her wife, Lisa. The both of them were her whole heart.

She leaves behind her wife of 10 years, Lisa Seager of Fernandina Beach; her daughter, Courtney Gose of Jacksonville; and her parents, Ernie and Janice Denmark of Callahan, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors with Chaplain Jim Tippins officiating. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019. She will be laid to rest in Bosque Bello Cemetery.

Those desiring may make donations in Rhonda’s memory to the Nassau Humane Society, 639 Airport Road, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, or any of the multiple organizations that assist in the fight against breast cancer.

