Polly Jane (Hunter) Kessel, 54, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Polly was born in Reisterstown, Md., on September 13, 1963, and was a graduate of Centerville High School, Centerville, Ohio, in 1981, and Palm Beach Community College in 1996. Polly worked in several professional and creative capacities in Dayton, Ohio, including at Mead Imaging, where she met her husband, Dan Kessel, in 1992. They wed at Lake Tahoe and settled in South Florida, where she enjoyed 20 years of friendships and a professional career in the loss prevention and physical security field, most recently with Protection 1 and ADT. In 2013, Polly and Dan relocated to Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island, near Jacksonville, Fla., and continued their careers in addition to enjoying the natural beauty of the island and its surrounding area. Polly provided sales and marketing support at work with her kindness, smarts, patience, sense of humor, and her honesty. Polly will be remembered as a free thinker with a love of life and of people. She was very bright and curious, and she sought out answers for things that she questioned. She lovingly built and maintained relationships from childhood through adulthood. Polly loved music, reading, travel, cooking, and animals. She and Dan enjoyed the process of making houses into homes and, especially, enjoyed the lasting friendships that they made along the way. Polly was a beautiful person both inside and out.

She leaves behind many friends, family members, and her loving husband of 25 years, Dan Kessel.

In recognition and in honor of Polly’s love for shelter animals, please support your local animal shelter.

A celebration of Polly’s life will be held in Dayton, Ohio, in August. Details to follow on Polly Hunter Kessel’s Facebook page.