Mr. Phillip Edwin Fulford Sr., 75, died Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at his residence in Fernandina Beach, Fla. following an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross, Ga. but resided in Fernandina Beach for the last 25 years. He held many occupations including electrician and former maintenance supervisor at Amelia Plantation.

Mr. Fulford was a son of the late Joseph Daniel Fulford and Era Lorraine Herndon Fulford.

He is survived by two sons, Phillip E. Fulford Jr. (Sherry) of Hahira, Ga. and David Scott Fulford Sr. (Susan) of Valdosta, Ga.; three grandchildren, Darian Samantha Fulford, David Scott “Scotty” Fulford, and Phillip E. “Trey” Fulford III; a sister, Patricia Albritton (Billy) of Waycross; a brother, Michael Jeffrey Fulford of St. Marys, Ga.; longtime girlfriend, Sharon Crawford of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends Saturday morning at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home & Satilla Crematory