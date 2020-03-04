Body

Paul Fritzsche, 94, passed away peacefully February 17, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will be greatly missed.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1925, Paul was the son of Marion Connolly Fritzsche and Paul Fritzsche Sr. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1944 and John Carroll University in 1949. During college, he served in the 107th Cavalry of the Ohio National Guard.

In 1952, Paul wed the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Hancock, and became the proud father of Mary, Wayne, Elizabeth, and Fred and grandfather of Kyle.

Paul began his career in the metal working industry as president of Cleveland’s Milbar Corporation. In the 1960s, he turned his attention to the near west side neighborhood of his alma mater, St. Ignatius, as a pioneer in Ohio city redevelopment. A highly active volunteer, he led the Board of Directors for Ruffing Montessori School during its creation of an east side campus and its west side relocation from Cleveland to Lakewood. His German heritage drew him to the West Side American Turners, where he became board president. At Ignatius, he took up admissions and fundraising.

Returning to manufacturing in the 1980s, he relocated to Chicago as senior vice president and director of EAC Industries. There, he launched a Chicago chapter of Ignatius alumni.

In 1993, Paul and Liz drove the perimeter of Florida and discovered their retirement paradise in Fernandina Beach. Paul was a faithful member of Fernandina Beach’s St. Michael Parish and was active in the administration of Una Voce at Jacksonville’s Basilica of The Immaculate Conception, where he was a passionate proponent of its Latin mass. A lifelong lover of classical music, Paul was a devoted subscriber to the Cleveland Orchestra and the Jacksonville Symphony.

His family extends warm gratitude to the compassionate staff and volunteers of St. Michael Catholic Church, Angel Watch Personal Care, Fernandina Beach Rehabilitation and Nursing, and Community Hospice, and to the physicians who attended to Paul during his time of need.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church in Fernandina Beach at (904) 261-3472, the Basilica of The Immaculate Conception in Jacksonville at (904) 359-0331, ext. 5, and the Jacksonville Symphony at (904) 354-5477.

