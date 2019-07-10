Patrick Joseph Dunlap Sr. passed away Friday, July 5, 2019.

He was born in New London, Conn. to Stephen and Carol Dunlap.

Patrick was, above all, a family man, a loving husband of 32 years, father, grandpa, brother, son, uncle, coach, and friend.

Pat was a proud and dedicated employee of the Department of the Navy for more than 30 years. He was instrumental in keeping the country's most valuable deterrents mission ready.

His love of football also led to an extended family of Nassau County youth he had the pleasure of coaching from Pop Warner through high school.

He was predeceased by his mother, Carol Dunlap.

Surviving family members include his father, Stephen Tillson Dunlap; wife, Tina Dunlap; son, Patrick Dunlap Jr. (Brooke); daughter, Jessica Dunlap (Joshua); grandsons, Kellan and Jaiden; brothers, Stephen, Michael, and Edward; and a sister, Ann Harville. He loved his many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church with Father Jose Kallukalam, celebrant. Interment will follow in Green Pine Cemetery. The family will receive guests at Springhill Baptist Church immediately following. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Green Pine Funeral Home.

To view Coach Dunlap's online obituary and leave messages of condolence, please visit the Green Pine website at www.greenpinefuneral.com.

Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery