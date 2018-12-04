Patricia Rivers Maule

Tue, 12/04/2018 - 4:56pm
Patricia Rivers Maule

Patricia Rivers Maule passed away peacefully October 19, 2018. She was born August 30, 1940.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, located at 2600 Atlantic Ave. in Fernandina Beach. A Celebration of her DASH and Life to follow. A private family committal service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Hardage-Giddens, Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd. in Jacksonville.

