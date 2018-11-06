Patricia A. Graser, 84 of Amelia Park in Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018. She died peacefully at home surrounded by family following a brief illness.

Patricia (Pat) was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and a treasured friend to so many.

Pat was a 17-year resident of Amelia Park. She was very involved in many community activities and was one of the founding volunteers for the downtown farmers market. She so loved her years working in the downtown Historic District at Books Plus and the Celtic Charm, where she made such dear and lasting friendships.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard N. Graser and is survived by her two daughters, Valerie Cashin (Kevin) and Barbara Carpenter (Robert); three grandchildren, Scott Borschel, Eric Borschel and Jason LoVallo; four great-grandchildren, Ariel, Eva Marie, Trinity and Aiden Richard; and sister, Linda Chapman.

There will be no services per her request. Celebrate her life in memory when you watch a sunrise or a sunset or are walking on the beach.

The island was one of her greatest loves.