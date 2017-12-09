Nancy Gail Oliver, 74, of Fernandina Beach passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau. She was born on March 11, 1943 in Atlanta, Ga. to the late Howard and Alberta Freeman Fortner.

She was employed as an administrator with the State of Georgia Medical Licensing Board in Atlanta for over 20 years before moving to Fernandina Beach in 2001.

She enjoyed the beach, feeding seagulls, cleaning and all manner of gardening and yard work.

She is predeceased in death by her husband, Edward Leroy Oliver.

She leaves behind her children, Timothy “Tim” Oliver of Fernandina Beach and Peggy McCall of Jacksonville; a sister, Barbara Holbrooks of North Georgia; a brother-in-law, Dalton (Rosiland) Oliver of Georgetown, Ga.; and grandchildren, Miranda Golden and Josh Turner.

Please share her Life Story and leave your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors