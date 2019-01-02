Muriel Jacqueline Harding

Muriel Jacqueline “Jackie” Harding passed away peacefully December 27, 2018.

Jackie was born October 28, 1943 to Charles Samuel Malcolm and Muriel Jacqueline Malcolm in Jacksonville, Fla. She graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in 1961 and moved to St. Petersburg with her husband, Phillip Graves Harding, and their daughter, Kelly Anne. Upon returning to Jacksonville after the passing of her husband, Jackie attended Michael Angelo’s Beauty Academy and worked at Anthony’s Salon. She moved in 1974 to Amelia Island, where she owned three hair salons and day spas named Jackie’s Hair Care for 30 years and two women’s clothing boutiques, The Garment District and Soho, for five years.

Jackie was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church while residing on Amelia Island. After retiring in 2016, she moved to Jacksonville to be closer to her daughter, Kelly, her son-in-law, Scott, and her three grandchildren, Samantha, Abigail and Jacob. Though retired, she continued to attend to the needs of many of her elderly clients by visiting them in their homes to do their hair. Jackie loved to cook and learned at a very young age while assisting with family meals for her large family. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, and cheering on the Jaguars. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

In addition to her daughter and three grandchildren, she is survived by her sisters, Pamela Helen Schwikert (Don), Sandra Lee Malcolm, Patrician Ann Trawick (Matt), and Frances Mary Lamb (Doug); brothers, Charles Samuel Malcolm Jr. (Darrell), Christopher James Malcolm (Marcie), and Richard Daniel Malcolm; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her oldest sister, Charlotte Gladys Maurer; her brother-in-law, Donald Griffith Maurer; and younger brothers, Michael Christopher Malcolm (Bobbe) and Patrick Thomas Malcolm.

Jackie was loved by everyone who met her, and she gave endlessly of her time and love to all around her and anyone in need. She will be missed by her family, church family, extended family, clients and many friends whom she loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and location to be announced, with longtime family friend Father Paddy Carroll officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jackie’s name to Community Pedscare at communityhospice.com and 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.

