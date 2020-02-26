Body

Mrs. Willie Ina Williams Harper, 94, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Memorial Health University in Savannah, Ga.

Mrs. Harper was a native of Appling County, Ga. and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the Georgia Teachers College in Statesboro, now Georgia Southern University. Mrs. Harper spent 46 years in elementary education with the Nassau County, Fla. and Appling County school systems. She was a member of Nassau County Retired Educators, Appling County Retired Educators, First Baptist Church of Fernandina Beach, and Zoar Baptist Church.

Mrs. Harper was preceded in death by her husband, James Cleo Harper; parents, Harry Oliver and Elizabeth Johnson Williams; sister, Lillie Maude Williams Barlow; and three brothers, Jeff Williams, Richard Williams and Eugene Williams.

Surviving is a sister, Virginia Newmister of Maryland, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Zoar Baptist Church with Brother Chris Nail and Sister Virginia Herrington officiating. Interment will follow in the Miles Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Zoar Baptist Church

Active pallbearers will be Harry Williams, Frankie Williams, Mark Newmister, Terry Williams, Davy Barlow, and Roger Branch. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Zoar Baptist Church, Gail Crosby, Vance Faircloth, Joyce Tillman and Johnny, and Linda Harper.

The family will assemble at the home of Mrs. Harper at 6056 Buckhead Road.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory