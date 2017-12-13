Mrs. Jean B. Taylor, 80, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau in Fernandina Beach.

She was born on April 25, 1937 in Fitzgerald, Ga. to the late Willis D. and Hazel C. (Mendell) Barnes.

She grew up in Fitzgerald, having been raised by George and Gladys Kilgore.

She graduated from Fitzgerald High School in 1956 and then married Jimmy Ray Taylor in 1958. They moved in 1961 to Fernandina, where she went to work for the Nassau County school system as a cafeteria attendant. Later, she was associated for many years with Kmart as a sales person.

Mrs. Taylor was a longtime member of the North 14th Street Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James “Buddy” Barnes, and her sister, Donnette Mobley.

She leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Jimmy R. Taylor of Fernandina Beach; children, D. Glynn and Debi Taylor of Jacksonville, Fla., Mike and Susie Taylor of Fernandina Beach, Stephen and Mandi Taylor of Kingsland, Ga., and Sissy Lyle of Fernandina Beach. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Hunter Taylor, Nathan Taylor, and Kadence Taylor, and longtime special friend and neighbor, Sherry Sutton.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2017 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard with Reverend Noel Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at Oxley-Heard. She will be laid to rest in Hughes Cemetery in Yulee, Fla.

Memorials may be made in her name to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, c/o Morocco Shrine Temple, 3800 St. Johns Bluff Road S., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

