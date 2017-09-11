Mr. John Lawrence Gregory, 93, of Deland, Fla., passed away November 7, 2017 at the Alliance Community Facility in Deland.

He was born December 26, 1923 in Jacksonville, Fla., son of the late Joseph and Marguerite Gregory. John attended Orlando High School, where he met his sweetheart in chorus. He then attended the University of Florida until just after December 7, 1941. He first enlisted with the Navy, where he was told he wasn’t pilot “material.” John and Clariece were married May 15, 1943. Later that year in October, he joined the Army, where he made high scores on his pilot’s exam. During this time, he piloted Martin B-26 “Marauders.” After the war, he returned to Florida, where he was the first person Delta hired in Jacksonville. He was one of the first air traffic controllers. In 1953, he was called up to fly B-29s in Okinawa, Japan. After six months, he returned to the FAA at the Air Route Traffic Control Center as a controller and then a watch supervisor in Jacksonville. He retired after 33 years. John was an avid golfer, who played in many tournaments and enjoyed golf courses around the world. He also was on the State Board of Missions of the Florida Baptist State Convention, and was a deacon at the First Baptist Church for many years.

He is predeceased by his wife, Clariece; son, John Lawrence Gregory II; and two brothers, Chandler Gregory and Robert Gregory. Survivors are his children, Bruce Allison Gregory and Kimberly G. Passwater, as well as two daughters-in-law, one son-in-law, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Graveside services for Mr. Gregory will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Evergreen Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home