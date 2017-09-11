Mr. John A. Hanley, 80, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Quality Health.

He was born on April 23, 1937 in Stamford, Conn. to the late Charles V. and Monica P.(Drohan) Hanley.

Mr. Hanley married his beloved wife, Patricia M. Clarkin, in Bronx, N.Y. They moved to Lake Katonah, N.Y. and lived there for 43 years. He worked as a union electrician for IBEW Local No. 501 and Local No. 3 in New York. He retired in 2002 from the Department of Environmental Protection as supervisor of electricians in New York City (East Hudson Division). After he retired, Mr. and Mrs. Hanley moved to Amelia Island in 2013.

He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Patricia Hanley of Amelia Island; son, John P. (Laura) Hanley of Menlo Park, Calif.; daughter, Katherine (Aron) Ledger of Hopkinton, Mass.; sister, Sr. Geraldine Hanley, SC, of New York City, N.Y.; and granddaughter, Mary Hanley of Washington, D.C.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 11, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Somers, N.Y. He will be laid to rest in The Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, N.Y.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors