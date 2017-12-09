Mr. Jefferson William “Jeff” Hardy, 74, of Fernandina and Jacksonville passed away on Wednesday afternoon, September 6, 2017 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Born in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late Jefferson Davis and Helen Esther Meyers Hardy. He grew up in Hinesdale, where he graduated high school before attending Chicago Technical College and Southern Illinois University, where he studied architectural design. Mr. Hardy enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves, which brought him to Jacksonville in the mid-1960s. Shortly after coming to Jacksonville, he joined CSX Transportation in 1966. He worked as a customer service agent for many years before moving in to the mainframe internet technology department. from where he retired in 2000. In 1983, while living in Jacksonville, he met a neighbor, Lisa Massey and struck up a friendship that would blossom into a marriage in May of 1993. Jeff and Lisa remained in Jacksonville until moving to Fernandina Beach in 1998.

Jeff enjoyed fishing, boating, yard work, cooking for his wife and sharing his breakfast treats with family and friends. He was born with a caring spirit that was evident through his being a caregiver for his aunt and assisting with the care of his mother-in-law during her final years.

In addition to his parents and an aunt, he is preceded in death by his rescued pet poodle, Amelia.

Mr. Hardy leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Lisa Massey Hardy of Fernandina Beach; two sisters, Nancy Reid of Green Valley, Ariz. and Elizabeth Hardy of Kealakekua, Hawaii; a sister-in-law, Ava Whiteman, Jacksonville; brothers in law, William J. Massey of Tampa, Fla., Joseph E. Massey, Starke, Fla., James L. Massey, Piedmont, Ala.; high school classmate and long time friends, Jerry Quinn and Ken Rathke; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard with Chaplain Jackie Hayes officiating.

Mr. Hardy will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. in Riverside Memorial Park, Jacksonville.

His family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Nassau Humane Society, 642 Airport Road, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.

