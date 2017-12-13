In the morning hours of November 28, 2017, the world lost a bright shining star. Monica Leigh Peck passed in her sleep. She was 37 years old.

Anyone who knew Monica knew of her intense love of all things Alice in Wonderland. Monica loved a good adventure – to travel, to meet new people, and to experience different cultures. She had a kind and generous heart that was always willing to reach out to help when someone was in need, and she never met a stranger. She had the ability to be right where she was needed most.

She leaves behind her husband of 17 years, Charles Peck; son, David; daughter, Alice; and

her parents, David and Donna Edmiston. Also mourning her loss are numerous family members and friends from across the country and around the world.

Monica will be laid to rest at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, and a Celebration of Her Life is planned for Saturday, December 16, 2017.

Until we meet again in Wonderland, enjoy the Tea Party!

Please share your memories and condolences ay www.oxleyheard.com.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors