Melody Stewart Roberts was born July 30, 1977 to Linda Stewart Toth and the late Spencer N. Stewart in Fernandina Beach, Fla. On January 26, 2020, Melody transitioned from this earthly home to her heavenly home.

After attending Fernandina Beach High School, Melody began a career with the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort. She was a faithful employee for 22 years.

When not working, Melody enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed traveling.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a stepson, Raequan Roberts.

Melody leaves behind her husband, Sarabia Oliver Roberts of Fernandina Beach; her daughter, Mekeya Reese and son Jalen Holmes, both of Fernandina Beach; her mother, Linda Stewart Toth of Fernandina Beach; a stepdaughter, Mikalah Roberts of Tortola, British Virgin Islands; her four sisters, Charlene Kellogg and her husband, Todd, of Orange Park, Fla., Torrei Stewart of Mandarin, Fla., Lakesha Stewart of Kingsland, Ga., and Rochelle Stewart of Fernandina Beach; her three grandchildren, Ma'Karlie Wilson and Julian and Juliannah Mangaroo; her aunts, Jacqueline Wright, Brenda Harris, Josephine Stewart Williams, and Lorraine Stewart Williams; her uncles, Herbert Stewart and Chester Harris; her father-in-law, Roosevelt Roberts; her mother-in-law, Belinda Vanterpool; her sister-in-law, Sharma Vanterpoole-Scatliffe and her husband, Selsen; and brothers-in-law, Malkin Roberts, Corington Roberts and his wife, Lelani, Royston Roberts, and Lyndon Roberts, as well as a host of close cousins, extended family, and friends.

A homegoing service for Melody will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Macedonia A.M.E. Church. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Bosque Bello Cemetery.

