Mary Elizabeth Quinn

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Quinn, 98, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Friday, June 29, 2018 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Born in Baltimore, Md., Mrs. Quinn was a daughter of the late John P. and Laura McKay Polster. She retired as a clerical supervisor from the public library system in Baltimore. She and her husband moved to Fernandina Beach in 1990.

Mrs. Quinn was an active member of the Amelia Island Quilting Guild. Among her many interests were traveling and reading. She was an avid reader and could always be counted upon to be at the library book sale.

Her husband, Edward S. “Ed” Quinn, passed away in 2009.

Mrs. Quinn leaves behind her two daughters, Pat Brown and her husband, Charles, of McHenry, Md., and Peggy Nine and her husband, William, of Shrewsbury, Pa.; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Quinn’s family will receive friends at Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors between 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018.

