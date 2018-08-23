Martha Caroline Whitney Easley, 88, of Amelia Island, Fla., passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Born in Plant City, Fla., she was a daughter of the late Colonel William Travers Whitney and Margaret Rebecca Willis Whitney. She received her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina and received her Master of Science from the University of Florida.

She married John Forest Easley in 1955. Their marriage would last some 61 years, until his passing in 2016. They made their home in Gainesville, Fla., where he was on the faculty at UF. Her career as a biochemist at UF Health Shands Hospital would take her into her retirement years. After retirement she returned to school and obtained her Master of Science in Botany from UF.

Mrs. Easley and her husband moved to Amelia Island in 1998. In retirement, she was able to pursue her many passions, which included bicycling, birding and her love of nature. After moving to the island, she was able to produce a complete catalogue of the plant life of Little Talbot Island State Park and Fort Clinch State Park. She was at her happiest when she was on her bicycle.

She was an active member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, where she was able to give voice to her spirituality. Mrs. Easley loved God, her Bible and worshipping through hymns. Her family recalls her singing hymns into the late night hours as part of family gatherings. It was said of her that her face was radiant while she sang.

Caroline was an elegant and gracious lady who, even as she neared death, had a quiet and unassuming presence about her.

She leaves behind her daughters, Margaret Rebecca Easley of Amelia Island and Martha Reid Easley-Tafel of Hamburg, Germany; two nieces, Beth Travers Kirschner of Englewood, Fla., and Martha Ann Manee Harrison of Lakeland, Fla.; and a nephew, John Whitney Kirschner.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 31, 2018 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church with the Reverend Brian Alberti officiating. Caroline will be laid to rest beside her husband in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations, in her memory, to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

