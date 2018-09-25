Margaret Anne Rhinehart Beach

Margaret “Maggie” Anne Rhinehart Beach, 85, of Dry Prong, La., passed away Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

One of nine siblings, she was born October 5, 1932 to the late Arthur Issac Rhinehart and Ethel Oglesby.

Maggie obtained her register nursing degree in 1953 from The Barret School of Nursing in Augusta, Ga., and at the age of 50 she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lake Superior State College in Michigan. She retired as an industrial nurse and safety hygiene from Procter and Gamble Buckeye Cellulose Plant in Perry, Fla.

She had a passion for gardening, reading and cooking for her neighbors and doting on her cat, Cactus.

Loved by her family, neighbors and friends, Maggie will be dearly missed by all.

Maggie is survived by her four children, John A. Dyal III, Patricia Anne D. Guin, Suzanne Dyal Saca, and Amy D. Bailey, and 15 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. September 29, 2018 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Fernandina Beach with the Rev. Stephen Mazingo officiating.