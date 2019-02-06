Lydia McQueen Scott, 77, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Quality Health of Fernandina Beach.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Kermit and Lydia Corey McQueen. She and her family moved to Fernandina Beach in 1954.

Lydia was a lady who always stepped up to the challenges in her life. Whether it was learning to drive as an adult with teenage children or having to go to work to support her young family, she was able to do anything she set her mind to. For many years, she was a store manager for Landon Williams. At the time of her retirement, she was manager of Marche’ Burette at Amelia Island Plantation.

She was the kind of lady who never met a stranger. She welcomed everybody she met, and even from her own home, somebody would not leave her presence without a smile on his or her face. Her ability to make anybody feel welcome and at home was one of her many endearing qualities.

One of the biggest surprises she ever had was when she won a new pickup truck by participating in a radio station contest. She and the family always laughed at her good fortune. Lydia always enjoyed bowling, dancing, and listening to Elvis and Kenny Rogers.

She was known for her excellent cooking. For both family and friends, she always made sure anybody who was around had plenty to eat, and if they departed hungry, it was their fault, not her fault.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles “Lindy” Scott; her brother, Edward McQueen; her grandson, Brandon Stephens; and a nephew, David McQueen.

She leaves behind her three daughters, Pam (Rick) Pope and Shelley (John) Harpe, both of Yulee, and Beth (Shane) Gibson of Fernandina Beach; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Mrs. Scott will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors with Mr. Clayton Edgy officiating. Her family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Green Pine Cemetery.

