Lessie Floyd Rogers was born on December 5, 1925 to the late James and Cecelia Rogers in Daleville, Al. On Friday, December 8, 2017, he passed away quietly in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Lessie was married to Irene Louise Rogers on September 26, 1945 and to this union seven children were born (four daughters and three sons). They were happily married for over 72 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Lessie was baptized by Bro. John Henry Clay at a tent meeting in Enterprise, Ala. He was a faithful member at the Adams Street Church of Christ in Enterprise for many years. He was always seeking to bring lost souls to Christ. He served as a teacher, van driver, trustee, song leader and an elder at the Adams Street Church of Christ. He was an advocate for Christian education and was a supporter of Southwestern Christian College in Terrell, Texas for many years. In 2010, he received an award from Governor Bob Riley of Alabama for his dedication and support for Christian education. During the last 10 years of his life, he and his wife Irene moved to Fernandina Beach to be cared for by their daughter, Annette Rogers Calfee. During these years, he moved his membership to the Northside Church of Christ in Jacksonville, Fla., where he was a faithful member until his illness.

Lessie worked as an auto-body repair technician for several car dealerships and professional body shops. He was also a co-owner of The Professional Body Shop of Enterprise, Ala. for many years. He truly enjoyed his profession. He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as meeting new people.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Irene Louise McCray Rogers; four daughters, Annette Rogers Calfee and Alice Rogers Caldwell, both of Fernandina Beach, Diana Rogers Henderson of Orlando, Fla., and Janie Rogers Harris (Martin) of Huntsville, Ala.; three sons, Leslie Rogers, Jr. of Edgewood, Md., Luke Rogers (Virginia) of Jacksonville, and Craig Rogers of Montgomery, Ala.; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, William Rogers of Enterprise; one sister, Earnestine Rogers Harley of Enterprise; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Northside Church of Christ, located at 4736 Avenue B in Jacksonville. The visitation will also be today from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Enterprise.

Sign the family guest book and view a video tribute by going online to www.tswarden.com.

Funerals By T. S. Warden