Mr. Leroy Davis, 77, of Folkston, Ga., passed away Sunday, February, 10, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born March 5, 1941 in Sparks, Ga. to the late Arlie and Beatrice (Lamb) Davis.

He grew up in Georgia and was employed by Gilman Paper Company, starting out in 1960 as a floor sweeper and moving up in the ranks to printing in the Kraft Bag Division in 1963. In the mid-1970s, his job with Gilman Paper sent him to St. Louis, Mo. to run the print department as the manager. In the early 1980s, he relocated to Fernandina Beach, Fla. when the company sent him back to their St. Marys, Ga. location. After Gilman closed down, he worked for Simplex Paper in Jacksonville, Fla. as their print manager until they closed in 1998. Mr. Davis became a truck driver for US Express Truck Lines until his retirement in 2003.

Mr. Davis loved his family and worked hard to provide for them. He enjoyed going fishing, and he would give his last dollar to anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Warren Lee Davis Sr. and David Leland Davis; and brother, Arlie Ben Davis Jr.

He leaves behind his daughter, Joan (Marcel) Pierrain of Folkston, Ga.; son, Aaron Ben Davis of Kingsland, Ga.; siblings, Betty Jo Colson of Yulee, Fla., Helen Thrift of Yulee, and Niearl Schultheiss of Stuart, Fla.; grandsons, Warren Lee Davis Jr., Jeremy Hendricks, and Nathan Hendricks; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Davis, Payton Hendricks, and Taquan Pierrain; and former wife, Sharon Davis of Kingsland.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Home in Fernandina Beach with Mr. Marcel Pierrain officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

