Larry Gene Johnson, 60,of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

He was born August 29, 1958 in Grinnell, Iowa to the late Lavern and Drusilla “Sally” (Hansen) Johnson. After he graduated from Lynnville-Sully High School in 1976, Larry worked at Grinnell College for several years before moving to Amelia Island, Fla., where he worked as an engineer and, most recently, a shuttle driver for The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

Larry had a kind and gentle spirit. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending time with his many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves behind his longtime companion, Ellen Leming; his sister, Marie (Dennis) Cope of Johnson City, Tenn.; a brother, Gordon (Marcene) Johnson of Newton, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla. for their exceptional care.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. There will also be a celebration of his life in Iowa at a later date.

If so desired, donations may be made in Larry’s name to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.

