Kenneth Ray Wilder Sr.

Kenneth “Big Kenny” Ray Wilder Sr., 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 2, 2017 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

At the age of 14, Kenny began his career in the pulp wood business by driving a truck for Virgil Scott before purchasing his own truck and becoming self-employed. After many years in the pulp wood business, Kenny changed his career to law enforcement as a deputy sheriff for Nassau County. He retired from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in 1984.

Kenny was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and shrimping and enhanced his income by selling shrimp after his retirement. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and his community.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Charles Fletcher Wilder Sr.; mothers, Damaris Gibbs Turner and Maude Segui Wilder; wife, Judith “Judy” South Wilder; brothers, Joseph Earl, Charles Fletcher Jr., Frank Gerome, Alfred Gorenflo and Dan Turner; sisters, Pearl Elizabeth, Edith Oneita, Maud Olivia and Ruby Turner Skipper; son, Stephen Foster; and granddaughter, Kristi Jeraine Wilder.

Kenny is survived by his two children, Kenneth “Little Kenny” R. Wilder Jr. (Donna) and Susan “Susie” Keen (Walter); his six grandchildren, Elaine, Maria, Terry (Renee), Walter, Tiffany (Chad) and Heather (Kevin); nine great-grandchildren, Marcus, Hunter, Ethan, Hana, Baylor, Thomas, Noah, Coleman and Madison; one great-great-granddaughter, Amelia; two brothers, Mallory Donald and Frank Earl Wilder; two sisters, his twin Kathleen May Cox and Bertha Kate “Peaches” Little; his two stepsons, Richard and Jimmy South; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. November 8, 2017 at Legacy Baptist Church, located at 941328 Old Nassauville Road in Fernandina Beach. Pastor Jeff Whitaker will be officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral at Wilder Cemetery.

Eternity Funeral Homes & Cremations – Nassau