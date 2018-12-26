Judith Sheffield Strickland, 73, passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Community Hospice St. Vincent's Southside Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born March 29, 1945 in Fernandina Beach, Fla. to the late Clifford Hale Sheffield Sr. and Lois Louise Lowe.

As a young person, she, along with her family, was an active member of Memorial United Methodist Church. Her family has a long history with Memorial Methodist as well as the Fernandina Beach community.

A member of the Fernandina Beach High School graduating class of 1963, Judith continued her education at Andrew College in Cuthbert, Ga. and then received her nursing degree from Armstrong College in Savannah, Ga.

In Savannah, she worked at both St. Joseph’s Hospital and Memorial Hospital. For most of her career, she worked on the obstetrics floor where she loved taking care of the “New Mothers.”

While in Savannah, she met and married Edward Strickland. Their marriage would last until his passing in 1995. In 1997, she retired and returned home to live in Fernandina Beach. She was active at Memorial United Methodist Church as long as her health would allow.

Judith was truly a person who never met a stranger. She always loved meeting new people and making new friends. She loved watching television, especially Jeopardy and the Hallmark Channel.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Clifford “Skippy” Sheffield.

She leaves behind her daughter, Lola Strickland and her longtime companion, Clinton Lowery; her brother, George Sheffield and his longtime companion, Robin Foster; and a nephew and his family, Wes and Blair Sheffield and their children, Rachel and Ridge, as well as several extended family members in the Strickland family.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. the next day, Friday, December 28, 2018 at Memorial United Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest beside her parents at Bosque Bello Cemetery.

A reception will follow at the residence of her daughter, Lola, in Jacksonville.

Flowers are welcome, but if so desired, donations may be made in her name to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.

