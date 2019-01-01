Judith C. McCarthy (nee Hamrick), 87, of Amelia Island, Fla., passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau.

Born in Paris, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Earl Jasper and Helen Funkhaser Hamrick.

She graduated from Aurora College, where she majored in music. She was the widow of the late James J. McCarthy.

A former resident of Geneva, Ill., Mrs. McCarthy had made her home on Amelia Island for the last 15 years. She considered her role as “Domestic Engineer” a most important part of her family’s life. Throughout her life, she had been a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Song Spinners and was a volunteer at Baptist Medical Center Nassau.

She was an active member of Amelia Plantation Chapel. There, she served on the Prayer Committee and as a deacon.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Thomas P. McCarthy, and her sisters, Shirley J. Ochrimowski and Ann Mary Potter.

She is survived by her brother, Dr. John D Hamrick and his wife, Diane, of Amelia Island; her children, Nancy E. Hemperly of Allentown, Pa., Stephen J. McCarthy and his wife, Dani, of Kailua, Hawaii, Patricia C. Samala and her husband, Michael, of Pearl City, Hawaii, and Michael A. McCarthy and his wife, Susan, of West Fork, Ark.; a daughter-in-law, Susan Maire McCarthy of Santa Rosa, Calif.; her 11 grandchildren, Brian, Taylor, Melchiza, Eli, Aaron Keone, Hannah, Rachel, Abigail, Casey, Max, and John Michael; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Amelia Plantation Chapel with the Reverend Dr. Conrad Sharp officiating.

Memorials may be made to Kenya Partners at 609 Quaker Lane, High Point, NC 27262 or kenyapartners.com in memory of Judy McCarthy.

