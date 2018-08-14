Joyce Carvell Thornton, 60, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away July 28, 2018 in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born October 21, 1957 in Huntington, W.Va. to the late Leonard and Doris Lee Reffitt Carvell. She married Bobby (Robert) Thornton on July 8, 2010 in Fernandina Beach.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Angela Elizabeth (Timothy Jerome) Thomas and Henry Adam (Sarah Elizabeth) Hogue; grandchildren, Payton Olivia Hogue and Henry Adam Hogue Jr.; stepchildren, Layton Thornton, Laura Beran (Josh Beran, Gigi and Mila Beran), and Kathleen (Lena) Ramsay (Bobby Ramsay and Aidan Watson).

A private family viewing was held Thursday, August 1, 2018 at Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors prior to burial.

Memorials may be made to the Nassau Humane Society.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors