Mr. Joshua Adam Giddens, 37, a lifelong resident of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 5, 2018 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Born in Fernandina Beach, he was the son of Al Giddens and the late Sheryl Giddens. Josh attended Fernandina Beach High School and was a member of the JROTC program. After high school, Josh joined the Nassauville Volunteer Fire Department, where he rose quickly to the rank of lieutenant. He was an accomplished painter and was well known and respected in the building and remodeling trades in Nassau County. Josh loved his family, his children and the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

In addition to his mother, Sheryl Giddens, Josh was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Giddens, in 2013 and grandmother, Edwina Giddens, in 2004.

He leaves behind his father, Al Giddens; sister, Rachel Giddens; wife, Tina Giddens; son, Jason Giddens; along with daughter Eliana Giddens and son Jayden Giddens (and their mother, Melissa Forney); aunts, Jan Bratcher and Pam Peeples; uncle, Eddie Giddens; cousins, Amy Ennis, Andrew Giddens, Kaitie Giddens and Christopher Peeples; and nephews, Jacob Giddens and Jerrid Giddens.

In lieu of flowers please forward donations in honor of Josh Giddens to Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring, 1348 S. 18th St., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Journey Church, located at 95707 Amelia Concourse in Fernandina Beach, with Brian Simpkins officiating.