Joseph Stephen Stubits, 92, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at his residence after a lengthy illness.

Joe was born December 11, 1926 in Coplay, Pa. and grew up in Allentown, Pa., graduating high school there in 1944. Because he was only 17 when he graduated, he couldn’t join the service yet, so he went to the Virginia Military Institute for six months. After turning 18, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was on his way to Guam, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, when World War II ended. He spent the next two years in Guam. While there, he experienced one the worst typhoons of that time. After his service in the Army, he returned to Pennsylvania, where he attended Muhlenberg College, graduating in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

After graduation and having enjoyed the warm weather while in Guam, Joe turned his attention south to interview for a couple of jobs. His first stop in Florida was Fernandina Beach, and once he drove over the drawbridge back then, he knew he had found his new home for the next 67 years. He cancelled his other interviews. In 1951, he began work at Container Corporation of America, as WestRock was known then, working as a lab technician. Over the next 37 years through hard work and dedication, he retired in 1984 as plant manager.

Joe was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church for more than 60 years, serving in many capacities, including senior warden. He loved dancing with his wife, Jackie, at the Terpsichorean Club; playing golf, especially with the Lemonade Boys; surf fishing and working in his yard.

Joe was predeceased by his father, John Stubits; mother, Johanna Stubits; three brothers during childbirth; and five sisters, Johanna, Mary, Fran, Rose and Tessie.

Joe leaves behind by his loving wife, Jackie; sons, Dr. Stephen Stubits and Dr. Tony (Donna) Stubits; four grandchildren, Jessica Stubits (Marty) Durkin, Tracey Stubits (Kyle)Masters, Joseph (Danielle) Stubits and Troy Stubits; and four great-grandchildren, Kaden Masters, Conor Durkin, Cooper Stubits and Emelia Lynn Stubits. Joe is also survived by five nephews in Pennsylvania, Tommy (Connie) Polaha, Joseph (Fran) Polaha, Mike (Doreen) Polaha, Paul (Lisa) Polaha, and Billy (Linda) Kelly; two nephews from California, Paul (Mel) Ahlborn and Charles Ahlborn; his niece, Janice Polaha (Andy) Myers; and countless friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 at Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors