John W. Reeves, 94, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau.

A native of Douglas County, Ga., he was a son of the late John W. and Leola (Alley) Reeves. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in World War II and the Korean Conflict.

He and his wife, Beatrice Reeves, moved to Yulee in 1975, and he was a longtime truck driver for Signal Delivery. He worked for Sears at Imeson Center until his retirement. Beatrice passed away in 1983 after nearly 30 years of marriage.

In 1984, he met Mattie Lou White. They married late that year and would enjoy 28 years of marriage until her passing in 2012.

Mr. Reeves made his home in Fernandina Beach for many years. He enjoyed being able to go to the beach, spending time with his and Mattie’s family and the occasional “lunch date” with his stepdaughters, Donna and Beverly. He will be always be remembered for being his own man and walking to his own step.

He leaves behind his two sons, Jeff and his wife, Shirlene, and John and his wife, Pat; a brother-in-law, James Wages; his stepchildren, Donna Theiss and her husband, Ken, and Beverly Scarboro and her husband, Joe; four grandchildren, Will Reeves, Corby Reeves, Chris Reeves and Cheryl Reeves; two step-grandchildren, Erin and Josh; and five great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Home. The family received friends for the hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest with his wife, Beatrice, at a later date.

