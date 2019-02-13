Joan Alverson Stover, 93, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at her daughter’s residence.

Born in Oneida, Tenn., she and her husband, Hayes B. Alverson, moved to Fernandina Beach in 1947. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of Memorial United Methodist Church.

At Memorial Methodist, she was active in church life and was a member of the Ladies Circle. She was also a member of the GFWC Woman’s Club of Fernandina Beach and the Garden Club. One of her favorite pastimes was working in her yard and gardening. She also enjoyed shopping and was an avid reader.

Mrs. Stover always enjoyed being around people, and was kept company at home by her cats, Snowball and Millie.

Mrs. Stover was predeceased by her husband, Hayes B. Alverson, in 1976; her daughter, Ginni Alverson, in 1985; and her second husband, Robert Stover, in 1994.

She leaves behind her daughters, Barbara Patton and her husband, Tommy, and Patti Thornton and her husband, Darrell, all of Fernandina Beach; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Bosque Bello Cemetery with Rev. Allison Pope officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her first husband. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors.

The family asks donations be made, in her memory, to the Nassau Humane Society, 639 Airport Road, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.

Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors