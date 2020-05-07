Body

Mr. James Norwood Melton, 97, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Mayo Clinic.

He was born July 31, 1922 in Savannah, Ga. to the late James Russ Melton and Ruth Mae Lane. In 1942 during World War II, Mr. Melton enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he was a flight engineer on multi-engine bombers. After leaving the military in 1946, he began his career in banking as an auditor at The Florida National Bank in Jacksonville. In 1959, he transferred to The Florida National Bank in Fernandina Beach, where he was the head cashier accountant and vice president. While living in Fernandina Beach, he was a deacon at First Baptist Church. Upon his retirement in 1970, he and his wife, Edith, relocated to Jacksonville Beach, Fla., where he enjoyed flower gardening, playing his piano, and playing hymns on the organ.

He was preceded in death by his son, Wendell (Wendy) Melton, and sister, Sylvia Ricketts.

He leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Edith Sorrells Melton; children, Shirley Byrd, Janice Melton, and Terri Warren; sister, Carolyn Leeds; six grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest beside his son, Wendell, in a family graveside service in Bosque Bello Cemetery.

