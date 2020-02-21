James Henry Driscoll

Body

James (Jim) Henry Driscoll passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home in McAlpin, Fla. He was 81 years old.

Jim was born November 17, 1938 in Towanda, Pa., where he spent his childhood. He joined the Army in 1958 and served our country in HQ Company, 28th Infantry Division in Baumholder, Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1963.

Jim owned several successful businesses in his life. He had a partnership in a photography studio known as Dimensions and owned a Gulf station and auto mechanic business in Miami, Fla. His last business, which he co-founded with his wife, Linda, was Driscoll’s Auto Service, a towing business located in Fernandina Beach, Fla. Driscoll’s Auto Service received multiple awards and recognition for excellence in service. In 1997, AAA named Driscoll’s Auto Service the No. 1 towing business in the Southeast region of the United States. In 1998, they received a four-star rating from American Towman, the highest honor nationally for the towing industry. Jim was a leader in his businesses and in the communities where he lived. He mentored many young people, employees, associates, and friends. Jim was the “go to guy” for everyone. Many have said Jim was the perfect man – the rare combination of secure quiet strength and loving sensitivity.

Jim was a member of the Florida Chapter of Freemasons. He was a skilled pilot and he loved flying. He retired to Little River, a fly-in community in McAlpin, where his favorite past time was flying and working on his property with his beloved dog, Sparky. Jim’s witty personality had him find humor in the everyday occurrences of life. He was always the first to tell a joke and lighten up any situation.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Driscoll, and his sister, Linda Hitt.

Jim is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda Driscoll; his sister, Marilyn Lukens and her husband, Art; his sisters, Nancy Kelly and Kathy Driscoll; his daughters, Wendy Flowers and Suzanne Driscoll; his grandson, Joey Diaz; his stepchildren, Michelle Johnson, Ray Johnson, Kay Mago, and April Surprenant; and his grandchildren, Morgan Mago, Hannah Johnson, Skylar Surprenant, and Abigail Johnson.

Jim will be dearly missed. His memory will live on fondly in the hearts of his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held April 25, 2020 at the Little River Clubhouse in McAlpin. For details about the service, please contact Michelle Johnson at (407) 724-1789.